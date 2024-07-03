Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 17,018,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,671,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.