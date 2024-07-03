Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after buying an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.