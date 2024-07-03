Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

