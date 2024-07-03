Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

NYSE BA traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average is $197.01. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

