Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,716. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.49. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,189 shares of company stock worth $38,046,602. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

