Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,143.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCIF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 173,163 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCIF

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.