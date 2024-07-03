Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 293.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.48. 1,987,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.