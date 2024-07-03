Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 227,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 674,600 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.57.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.