CAP Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

CAP Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. 1,087,273 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

