CAP Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,596.48. 297,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,621.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,607.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

