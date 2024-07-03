CAP Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,290 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.62. 154,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $91.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

