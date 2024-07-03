Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 7.4%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 20,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 142,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$14.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

