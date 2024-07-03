Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in June

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

