Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMG

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

About Oxford Metrics

LON OMG opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.25) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,462.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Oxford Metrics has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54).

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.