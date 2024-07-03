Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
