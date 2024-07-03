Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 408,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -454.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

