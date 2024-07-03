Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Purchases 1,674 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,170,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,543. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of -462.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

