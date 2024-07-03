Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Trading Up 1.2 %

STGW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 240,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.