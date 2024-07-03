Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

CPZ stock traded up 0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.34. 9,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.16. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.