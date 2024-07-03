Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) SVP Karna Nisewaner Sells 600 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

