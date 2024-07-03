CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.64.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

CACI International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CACI opened at $428.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.95 and a 200 day moving average of $378.35. CACI International has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $439.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.