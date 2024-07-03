C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 2.2% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.71. 968,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,641,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in C3.ai by 305.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

