Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BRKHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

