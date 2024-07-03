Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:BRKHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
About Burtech Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burtech Acquisition
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.