Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.98

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 396892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Burberry Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.