Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $135,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 407,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

