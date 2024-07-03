Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Partners Value Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

