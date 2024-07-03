Brokers Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 175.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

