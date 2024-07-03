Brokerages Set NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) PT at $18.00

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $37,890,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $37,539,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

