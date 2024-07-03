Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $166.47

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:LEN opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

