Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $9.33

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

GENI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genius Sports

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.