Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $130.45

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $95.77 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.