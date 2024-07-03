Brokerages Set Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT at $68.40

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

