Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 945.0 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of Britvic stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Britvic has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.54.
Britvic Company Profile
