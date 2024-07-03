Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 945.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Britvic has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

