BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

BSIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 91,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.45. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

