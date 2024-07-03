Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,522 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Braze by 5.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Braze by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

