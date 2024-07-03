BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE BPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 63,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,327. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

