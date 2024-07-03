BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. 105,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

