BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $2.904 dividend. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.