Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,403 shares of company stock worth $8,975,481 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,027. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

