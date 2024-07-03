Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lowered by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Block were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,539. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.