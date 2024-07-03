BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE BUI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.
