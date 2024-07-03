BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BBN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 239,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

