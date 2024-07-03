BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $38.08.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
