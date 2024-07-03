Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

BTT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 94,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,562. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

