BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

