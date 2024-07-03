BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ECAT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 155,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

