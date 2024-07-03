BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 147,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.