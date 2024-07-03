BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
BGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 147,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
