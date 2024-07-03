BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 120,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,730. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.