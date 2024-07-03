BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 120,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,087. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
