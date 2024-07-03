Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BMN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 14,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,596. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42.
