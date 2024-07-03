Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 419.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

